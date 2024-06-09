Thematics Asset Management Has $20.39 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.93% of OSI Systems worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $138.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $145.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at $48,457,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,605 shares of company stock worth $15,870,472. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

