Thematics Asset Management Has $32.99 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 1.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $32,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

