Thematics Asset Management Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

PANW traded up $5.97 on Friday, hitting $301.90. 2,607,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $303.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,897 shares of company stock worth $90,909,807. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

