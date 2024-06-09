Thematics Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Littelfuse stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.58. 102,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

