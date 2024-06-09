Thematics Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,941 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,296 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.84. 148,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,313. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $500.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

