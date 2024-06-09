Thematics Asset Management Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,329,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Veralto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1 %

VLTO stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.