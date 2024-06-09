Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $588.78 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $588.78 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00046805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,575,357,730 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

