Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0894 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $587.76 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00047668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,575,769,428 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.