Thoma Bravo L.P. Acquires Shares of 71,662,437 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,662,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. Nasdaq comprises approximately 37.5% of Thoma Bravo L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thoma Bravo L.P. owned 12.42% of Nasdaq at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.78. 2,821,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,318. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

