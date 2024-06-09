Threshold Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $309.97 million and $7.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,442.94 or 0.99969919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00096268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03074529 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $9,342,234.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

