TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,263,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 507,619 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 355,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

