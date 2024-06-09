Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$25.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.82.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

