Toro (NYSE:TTC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

