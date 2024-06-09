Traction Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 0.6% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

