Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $10.54 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $53.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.