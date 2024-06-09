Traction Financial Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

