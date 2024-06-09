Traction Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

