Traction Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.