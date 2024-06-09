TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $1,363.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,371.19.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.8 %

TDG opened at $1,310.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $794.72 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,275.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,149.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

