Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Mark Pickett Sells 105,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($72,645.74).
Tribal Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TRB stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.68) on Friday. Tribal Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.22. The company has a market capitalization of £112.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.33.
About Tribal Group
