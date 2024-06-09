Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Mark Pickett Sells 105,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($72,645.74).

Tribal Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRB stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.68) on Friday. Tribal Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.22. The company has a market capitalization of £112.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.33.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

