Trigran Investments Inc. Has $58.65 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,268 shares during the period. Shutterstock accounts for about 5.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 3.40% of Shutterstock worth $58,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Shutterstock by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

