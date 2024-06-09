Trigran Investments Inc. Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 599,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Neogen accounts for 1.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Neogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 497,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Neogen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.61 and a beta of 1.19. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.