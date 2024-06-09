True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.21. True Nature shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 26,737 shares trading hands.
True Nature Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
About True Nature
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
