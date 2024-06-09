Truxton Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Truxton Stock Up 0.8 %

TRUX stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. Truxton has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

