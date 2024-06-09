Tyro Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 708,612 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 708,612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000. Mitek Systems accounts for about 6.5% of Tyro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MITK opened at $12.29 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.