U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
