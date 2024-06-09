U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Given New $23.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.84.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

