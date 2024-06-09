Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

