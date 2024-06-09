Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $9.73 or 0.00013990 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.84 billion and approximately $177.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00114561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008369 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.9579504 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1041 active market(s) with $205,235,114.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

