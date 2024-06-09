United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

United Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. United Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.50.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.47%.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

