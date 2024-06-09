United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

