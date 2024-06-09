UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76,836 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $259,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $490.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.82.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

