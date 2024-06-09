Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $775.26 million, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

