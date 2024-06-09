Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Usio in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Usio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Further Reading

