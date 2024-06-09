Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

