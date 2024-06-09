Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.13. The stock had a trading volume of 766,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,249. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.59. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

