Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.38. 578,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,138. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.