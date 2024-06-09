Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is SWAN Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SWAN Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.92. 252,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
