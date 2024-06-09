Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $138,442,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,091,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 546,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

