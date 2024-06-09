Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys Shares of 4,675 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

