Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

