Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $9.80 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned about 0.84% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.