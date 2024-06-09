Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,299,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,876.7% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $89.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $94.14.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

