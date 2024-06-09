Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,205,683 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

