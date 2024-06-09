Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

