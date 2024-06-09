Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,647. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

