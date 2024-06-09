Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,743 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $253,563,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,772,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $199.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average is $210.67.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

