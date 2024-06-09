Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $153.80 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 3.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned 0.94% of Avery Dennison worth $153,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $226.29 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $162.32 and a 12-month high of $229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

