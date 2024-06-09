Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 260,546 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 179.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,546 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 633,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.