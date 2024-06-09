Verition Fund Management LLC Has $19.53 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652,266 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.71% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 401,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 130.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 678,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,511. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

